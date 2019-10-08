No-swim advisory lifted for several South Florida beaches

(WSVN) - A no-swim advisory has been lifted for several South Florida beaches.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County lifted the advisories, Tuesday.

The advisory affected the following beaches:

Crandon North

Virginia Key

Key Biscayne

Cape Florida

Surfside 93rd Street

The orders were issued last Thursday after tests showed higher than normal levels of bacteria in the water.

