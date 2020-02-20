Niece speaks out after aunt loses both legs following crash at Fort Lauderdale bus stop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A niece is speaking out after her aunt lost both of her legs when she was struck by a car while waiting at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale.

Bertha Jones, 67, was one of two women hospitalized when a car crashed into a bus stop on West Broward Boulevard and 15th Avenue, Wednesday.

“Two cars kind of collided, they were hit by a car,” Uchechi Cooper, Jones’ niece, said over the phone. “Basically, they’re both in critical condition, that her legs were almost severed, my aunt’s, and they had to amputate at the hospital.”

The 67-year-old remains on a ventilator at Broward Health Medical Center. Jones is communicating with hospital staff and is said to know how she became injured, according to her family.

“She’s loving. She’s kind. She’s caring,” Cooper said. “She would give you the shirt off her back. She’s just one of those people you meet, and she leaves an imprint in your heart.”

“Both of her legs were severed to the point that they were almost completely detached from her body,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said following the crash on Wednesday.

Cooper reached out to 7News from New York.

“That’s just the hard part: knowing that she’s alone right now,” she said.

Cooper said she and other family members are preparing to come down to South Florida to be with their loved one, and she realizes it will not be a short stay.

“It’s really life changing, and sometimes you don’t realize, when other people go through things, you don’t realize how much of an impact it is on a family until you do [it],” Cooper said. “We’re grateful that she’s still alive, though in spite of everything that’s going on.”

Jones has since gone through one surgery, and her family said she is scheduled to go through another surgery.

If you would like to donate to support the victim’s family, click here.

