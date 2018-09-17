New U.S. Marshal for Southern District of Florida sworn in

MIAMI (WSVN) - The new United States Marshal for the Southern District of Florida has officially been sworn in.

Gadyaces Serralta was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the locally-based marshals, Monday afternoon.

The Senate then confirmed him.

The former Miami-Dade Police Major has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience.

He’ll now lead the marshals in catching the area’s most dangerous fugitives.

