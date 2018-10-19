New flyover exit ramp to open on Dolphin Expressway near MIA

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers headed to Miami International Airport should expect a big change to their commute.

A new flyover exit ramp on the Dolphin Expressway is expected to open Saturday for travelers.

Officials want drivers to be aware that it will now be on the right going eastbound toward Le Jeune Road — a half-mile before the current one, which is on the left.

The ramp is part of a massive reconstruction project on the Dolphin Expressway.

