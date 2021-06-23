(WSVN) - New test scores showed students may have struggled with school during the pandemic.

Florida Department of Education officials released results from the FSA Language Arts test for third-graders on Wednesday.

Across Florida, the number of students who passed the exam went down from 58% in 2019 to 54% in 2021. There was no test in 2020 because of COVID-19.

In Miami-Dade County, scores fell 3%, from 60% in 2019 to 57% in 2021, and in Broward County, scores were off 7%, from 60% in 2019 to 53% in 2021.

Officials said possible reasons for the decrease in scores include school closures, difficulty with remote learning and other disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

