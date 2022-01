COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s another option for people who need to get tested for the coronavirus in South Florida.

A new drive-thru site opened Monday in Broward County at Tradewinds Park. along West Sample Boulevard in Coconut Creek.

You can head there Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

No appointment is needed and the tests are free.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.