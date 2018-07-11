New court documents reveal chilling testimony on Nikolas Cruz’s bizarre behavior

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Day two of the school safety commission meeting was underway in Sunrise as officials worked to shed light on what went wrong following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The commission meeting, Wednesday, focused on delays in the Broward County 911 system in the wake of the deadly shooting at the high school.

“The people of Broward County, been better served with one united communications and dispatch system,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

As new safety measures were being discussed, some students took matters into their own hands, filing federal lawsuits all on the same day as the meeting.

“We thought we were safe at school,” said Audrey Diaz, an MSD graduate. “We thought we’d always be protected.”

The lawsuits were filed against former School Safety Officer Scot Peterson, Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and others for what, they claim, were numerous failures leading to physical and emotional harm.

“What happened that day shouldn’t have happened because we deserved more from all law enforcement,” said Diaz. “It could have ended the massacre before more people died that day.”

Meanwhile, there’s another legal battle playing out in court as a judge will soon have to decide whether to release a review on admitted shooter Nikolas Cruz and his school records.

New court documents revealed what witnesses — including students and the family Cruz was living with — told investigators.

According to the documents, some students remembered Cruz bringing a knife to school when he was still a student at Stoneman Douglas.

Others told authorities that he behaved inappropriately with girls.

The family Cruz had been living with told investigators they were scared of him after he would sometimes bury guns in their backyard.

Family members said they called the police on him several times, and when he was finally kicked out of the house, they feared he’d return to kill them.

The court documents also revealed that, according to witnesses, Cruz used a school computer to research bombs.

The school safety commission meeting will reconvene Thursday for its third and final day.

