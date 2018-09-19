Nearly $4,000 worth of tools stolen from landscaping business

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves waited until it was dark outside to steal expensive equipment from a small North Lauderdale landscaping business.

Security cameras were rolling as the burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from A&K Lawn Care, just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 11.

The two men broke into the yard of a North Lauderdale home along the 1000 block of Southwest 81st Terrace where a trailer filled with tools were kept.

The family was sleeping, but the cameras were rolling.

“These guys were caught on video cutting their way into the fenced enclosure,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gina Carter. “Once they made their way inside, they were able to break into the trailer and steal almost $4,000 worth of equipment from this small business.”

The business owner has been targeted before.

“This is the third time that this business has been burglarized, and as you can imagine, the victim is very frustrated in this case,” Carter said. “We’re hoping that this video is enough to give us the information we need to find these guys.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives want the public to take a good look at the subjects.

“One of the two men has some tattoos on his torso,” Carter said. “We’re looking for two men. One of them is believed to be in his late teens, the other is his 20s. They’re very visually different. We’re hoping that that’s enough information. If you know either of these two men, you might be eligible for a $3,000 reward.”

A landscaper in the neighborhood, who identified himself as Gomez, said he’s not the only one who has been hit.

“Maybe four or five of us in this neighborhood that’s taken a loss,” Gomez said. “They know stuff is in them. You really don’t know what’s in them until you go in it. Once they go in it, they see what they want and they take it.”

Gomez said everyone in the neighborhood is looking out for any suspicious behavior.

“This neighborhood has been getting hit pretty frequently,” he said, “so we’re keeping our eyes open now.”

If you have any information on the duo, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

