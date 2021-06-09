DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A search warrant has been executed at the corporate office of Q Link Wireless in Dania Beach.

On Wednesday morning, investigators from multiple agencies searched several floors of the building located at Southeast Fifth Avenue and Sheridan Street.

The United States Department of Justice, IRS and the U.S. Postal Service are involved in the investigation.

Authorities are said to be searching for specific IT material.

Officials said it is part of an ongoing, multi-year investigation.

“As far as the investigation is concerned, it’s pretty involved,” said U.S. Postal Service inspector Ivan Ramirez. “It is pretty complicated, very detailed, but like I said, once more information comes out, our consumers will realize that this operation and these investigations that have taken a while to get us to this point and beyond. It’s only for their benefit, and they will basically be reaping those rewards when they realize, ‘Oh, that’s what that was all about.'”

