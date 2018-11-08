MSD students receive Life Changing Award from Broward Health

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health is honoring the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and is presenting them with the Life Changing Award.

The award comes as a part of the Healing Our Community Event being put on by the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

However, the event comes on the same day where 12 people were gunned down at a bar in Southern California, that tragedy reminding them of their own ordeal in Parkland just nine months ago.

“You just wake up with a pin in your stomach and it just brings you back to that day,” said junior Max Wolfman. “You never want anyone to have to go through that.”

“Over and over again, these tragedies — it’s heartbreaking every time you hear a new one,” said junior Jordyn Hersch. “It’s affecting so many lives everyday and you can be empathetic toward people who go through the same thing, but you don’t want to wish it upon anyone else.”

The event is scheduled to last through the morning.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.