Mother, son rescued from burning NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and son are counting their blessings after surviving a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 30th Avenue and 62nd Street, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.

First responders found heavy flames coming from the home upon arrival.

“We got calls of a reported house fire. Upon arrival, we discovered heavy flames coming out of the side of the house,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Ramiro Mayorga.

“Everything’s gone, man,” said resident Cedrick Cooper.

Cooper said he woke up to find his home ablaze.

“Just woke up and saw the smoke billowing in my room, so I jumped out the window and went around the other side to get to my mom,” he said. “That was my priority.”

Officials said Cooper’s mother was trapped inside the home.

“When I started pulling out, the smoke was too much,” said Cooper.

Fire rescue units arrived shortly after.

“They pulled me out, and they went on and grabbed her,” said Cooper.

“We had one crew already assisting with saving the victims, and an engine tech crew conducted the way it was supposed to be,” said Mayorga.

“I thank God they came and grabbed me,” said Cooper. “I wouldn’t let go until somebody grabbed me. I would have died for her.”

Cooper’s mother, who is in her 60s, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation. She is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.