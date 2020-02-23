Mother, son rescued from burning NW Miami-Dade home share ordeal

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and son are counting their blessings hours after they narrowly escaped a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured Rosa Williams, just released from the hospital, as she returned to her home, located on the corner of Northwest 61st Street and 30th Avenue, Sunday evening.

The flames are gone, but a charred mess was left behind.

But Williams and her son, Cedrick Cooper, are just thankful to have made it out with their lives.

“By the grace of God, we were able to make it out alive,” said Cooper.

“Thank God for life,” said Williams.

Williams said she was asleep when an electric fire broke out, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

“When I woke up, I smelled the smoke, and I got up, and I thought somebody was barbecuing something,” she said.

Cooper said he also woke up to the smell of smoke.

“Just woke up and saw the smoke billowing in my room, so I jumped out the window and went around the other side to get to my mom,” he said. “That was my priority.”

Cooper said he hopped out his bedroom window and went back into the home to grab his mother.

“By the time I had reached her on the other side, someone was pulling me,” he said.

That someone was a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue first responder arriving to the intense fiery scene.

“Upon arrival, we discovered heavy flames coming out of the side of the house,”said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Ramiro Mayorga. “There was so much smoke coming out, and the heat was starting to build on that one tenable spot. We just happened to arrive at the right time.”

Firefighters were able to rescue both Cooper and his mother.

“They pulled me out, and they went on and grabbed her,” said Cooper.

“We had one crew already assisting with saving the victims, and an engine tech crew conducted the way it was supposed to be,” said Mayorga.

Williams, who is in her 60s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

“This is one of those things where you know you had to believe in a higher power,” said Cooper.

Both mother and son said they are thankful to first responders, and that higher power, for saving their lives.

“Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, God,” said Williams.

Cooper and Williams have been in contact with the American Red Cross, as they figure out their next steps.

