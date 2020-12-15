Mother pleads for help in finding the person who killed her teenaged daughter in SW Miami-Dade

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is making a painful plea to help find the person responsible for her daughter’s death.

Just over a year and a half have passed and the family 17-year-old Gabriela Aldana of still has no answers.

Aldana was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hookah Palace in Southwest Miami-Dade on May 24, 2019.

Detectives said a group of people were standing outside when a car pulled up and someone started firing shots.

Police do not believe Aldana was the intended target in the shooting.

The shooting was the result of a long standing dispute between certain people.

Aldana’s mother, Susana Martinez Gispert, is now pleading for help.

“I didn’t have any other kids,” she said. “That’s why my whole life was her. My whole life was her. I don’t have a life anymore.”

“There were many people there,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Jessica Alvarez. “Many saw what transpired and we’re just trying to find someone, anyone, that can give us a factual statement as to what occurred that night.

A tip leading to an arrest could award $15,000.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.