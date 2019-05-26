Moped driver killed in Dania Beach hit-and-run on I-95

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pennsylvania man was killed while riding his moped on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach after, authorities said, he was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene just north of the Stirling Road exit, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the 36-year-old victim was traveling in a center lane when an unknown vehicle rear-ended him.

Officials said that motorist took off shortly after.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said he was from Erie, Pennsylvania, but have not released his identity because they are in the process of notifying next of kin.

Troopers are searching for the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

