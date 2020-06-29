Monroe County parks and beaches to close for July 4th weekend

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County leaders have decided to follow Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach leaders in closing their beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.

The announcement was made on Monday morning that all county-owned parks and beaches are set to close at 5 p.m., Thursday.

The beaches and parks will reopen again on Tuesday, July 7.

Monroe County has reported 219 COVID-19 cases with four deaths.

