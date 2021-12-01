MIAMI (WSVN) - Monroe County commissioner Eddie Martinez appeared before a Miami-Dade court judge Wednesday on domestic violence charges.

According to the arrest report, Martinez and his wife were at a bar. He was drinking and became aggressive after they began arguing. His wife took an Uber home in order to avoid fighting.

When he arrived home they fought, the report said, and their 13-year old-daughter then called 911.

His wife told officers she has been the victim of domestic violence throughout their marriage.

Monroe County is monitoring the situation before any action happens.

It remains unclear as to whether he has been released from jail.

His next court date is set for Dec. 21.

