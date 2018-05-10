Mom charged with manslaughter after toddler drowns in pool

LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother has been charged with aggravated manslaughter two months after her 3-year-old daughter slipped out of the house and fell into a murky swimming pool.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 30-year-old Caitlin Powell Tuesday for the March 11 death of Jasmine Neal. An arrest report says Powell was sleeping when Jasmine opened an unlocked sliding door.

Investigators said Powell took a 15 milligram pill of morphine prescribed by her doctor when she arrived at her bartending job on March 10. Later she took a half pill and drank four to five shots. She picked up her children and put them to bed.

Another child woke her up after Jasmine fell in the pool.

Powell was released on a $15,000 bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for her.

