Missing elderly Lauderdale Lakes woman with Alzheimer’s found safe

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman who went missing out of Lauderdale Lakes has been safely recovered, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 82-year-old Leonie Toussaint had been last seen at her home near Northwest 49th Avenue and 26th Street Thursday afternoon.

Toussaint has a medium build, and gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 4 feet 11 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Toussaint had been last seen wearing a pink floral dress and a dark-colored scarf on her head.

Officials said Toussaint suffers from Alzheimer’s and only speaks Creole.

BSO confirmed Toussaint was located Friday evening and has been reunited with her family.

