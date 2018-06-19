Missing Child Alert issued for 3-week-old baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an infant from the Gainesville area.

The infant, 3-week-old Jayce Jenkins, was last seen Sunday in the 4300 block of SW 13 Street in Gainesville. Deputies said the baby may be in the company of Alison Jenkins, but did not specify her relationship to the little boy.

Jayce weighs 6 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 952-1818 or call 911.

