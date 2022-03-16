MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Springs Police are warning residents about a troubling scam.

Police on Wednesday said scam artists are calling people claiming to be a detective or a supervisor from the Miami Springs Police Department.

The scammers call victims and say they are investigating a criminal case against them.

Police said one victim was advised by the scammer that they had been visiting websites that exploit underage girls. The victim said they have never visited any such websites.

The calls appear to come from 305-888-9711, the MSPD main number.

The scammers demand an immediate payment to drop the case. The payment is usually asked to be sent through apps such as Money Gram, Western Union, gift cards, pre-paid credit cards, and money sharing apps such as Zelle, Venmo and PayPal.

Authorities advise those who get this type of phone call to hang up, call police and never send money to anyone you do not know.

If anyone has any information or needs assistance call the Miami Springs Police at 305-888-9711.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.