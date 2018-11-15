Miami Seaquarium releases 2 orphaned manatees in the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers with the Miami Seaquarium traveled down to the Florida Keys to release two orphaned manatees into the water.

The aquatic duo, named Millennium and Falcon, were rescued two years ago after their mother died from a boat strike.

Before being released, tracking devices were attached to the twins so they could be monitored for the first few months by marine life experts.

