Miami Seaquarium celebrates Mother’s Day with new baby animals

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium is celebrating Mother’s Day with an invitation to see new baby animals on public display.

Harley and Ocean, two seal residents at the aquarium, became moms to two new seal pups in April.

The aquarium also currently has 14 baby stingrays and an orphaned baby manatee named Brownee, all of which were born this year.

Moms who bring a Mother’s Day card for the new marine animal moms will get in free through Sunday. Up to four people joining their mothers at the park can also get a 50 percent discount on tickets.

