Miami Seaquarium asks public to name 2 new sea lion pups

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium releases public survey to name two new sea lion pups.

Miami Seaquarium showed off its two new sea lion pups, who were both born in June to their respective mothers Wahoo and Sushi.

The park is now leaving it up to the public to name the boy and girl pups.

“We’re having a contest for the public to help us name them,” said assistant supervisor of animal training Amy Woodfell. “We have four choices for each of the pups.”

The four choices for the female pup are:

Wasabi

Ginger

Won Ton

Sashimi

The four choices for the male pup are:

Thunder

Flash

Champ

Justify

Choose your favorite name at the Seaquarium website, and you’ll be entered into a sweepstakes. The winner will get two seal swim experiences.

