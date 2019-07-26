Miami residents react to Ultra Music Festival’s return to Bayfront Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - After City of Miami commissioners voted to bring back Ultra Music Festival to Bayfront Park, residents have conflicting views on the decision.

Several locals and business owners made their way to the meeting at Miami City Hall to voice their opinions before the measure passed 3-2 on Thursday.

A day later, those who live and work in the area recall past years where the festival was held at Bayfront Park and are reacting to the passed deal.

“It is so loud and out of control sometimes it feels like,” said Downtown Miami resident Timothy Frazier.

“That weekend, it does get extremely busy over here,” said resident Michael Perez. “The traffic is terrible, but other than that it’s cool. Everyone is having a good time, and that’s what matters, you know?”

“The crowd was crazy,” said Mekka Jeanty who works in the area. “You could see people laying all the streets. It was a bit much.”

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he wants to make sure everybody is happy.

“The main concern is having the festival be able to co-exist with the neighbors from the area,” Suarez said. “I think there’s still some work to be done.”

“It’s frustrating,” said Frazier. “Our leaders aren’t listening to us.”

“If they could kind of get the crowd and kind of control it a little better, it wouldn’t be a big problem because they do generate revenue,” said Jeanty.

This year’s festival was held in Virginia Key and organizers dealt with complaints about transportation and the environmental impact.

“I thought that this was so poorly planned out,” one attendee said.

Organizers have agreed to several changes to the festival including less time the park will be off-limits, fewer stages and lower sound levels.

Lights and stage positioning will also be adjusted.

“At the end of the day, this is essentially a revolving one-year deal that can be canceled every single year, and in order for there to be long-term harmony, you have to appease the residents and be a good neighbor,” said Suarez.

