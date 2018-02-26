Miami Police search for 12-year-old runaway boy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are on the lookout for a 12-year-old boy who, they said, ran away from home.

Officers are enlisting the help of the public in their search for 12-year-old Jordan Bustillo.

Bustillo was reported missing early Monday morning.

We need your assistance locating runaway juvenile, 12 year old Jordan Bustillo. He has been reported missing since 7:30 a.m. today, 02/26/2018. He was last seen in the 1700 block of N.W. 19 Street wearing a black sweater, blue jean shorts & black sandals. pic.twitter.com/ezyVELhQX5 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 26, 2018

He was last seen near the 1700 block of Northwest 19th Street, wearing a black sweater, blue jean shorts and black sandals.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

