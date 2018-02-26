Miami Police search for 12-year-old runaway boy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are on the lookout for a 12-year-old boy who, they said, ran away from home.
Officers are enlisting the help of the public in their search for 12-year-old Jordan Bustillo.
Bustillo was reported missing early Monday morning.
He was last seen near the 1700 block of Northwest 19th Street, wearing a black sweater, blue jean shorts and black sandals.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
