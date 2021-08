MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police has announced that they have found a missing teenager.

Valentina Urrejola had been last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans around Northeast Miami Place and 14th Street, Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old was found Wednesday afternoon, and police were working to reunite her with her family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.