Miami officer completes 1,000-mile bike ride after Live Like Bella Ride cancelled due to pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer peddled with a purpose.

On Tuesday morning, Miami Police Officer Joseph McCrink finished his 1,000-mile bike ride for the Live Like Bella Foundation.

He was met by fellow officers outside of the Miami Police Headquarters located at 400 N.W. 2nd Ave.

The annual Live Like Bella Ride, hosted during childhood cancer awareness month, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but McCrink took it upon himself to ride 1,000 miles in an effort to bring awareness and gather donations for childhood cancer.

“I wanted to do something special, and being that we’re just coming out of this pandemic, children with cancer, they are suffering through this hard time as well as we are,” said McCrink.

Each year, first responders take to the streets to participate in the event as they ride their bicycles all the way to either Key West or Walt Disney World.

Live Like Bella honors the late Bella Rodriguez-Torres who fought an aggressive childhood cancer for several years.

