Miami mayor’s aide charged after allegedly groping, sending explicit photo to minor

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who worked as an aide to the City of Miami’s mayor has been arrested for some serious allegations.

Rene Pedrosa, 48, was taken into custody on Friday morning and now faces multiple charges including battery, electronic transmission of material harmful to minors and possessing child pornography.

Pedrosa, a long-time local TV reporter, recently worked as a communications director to City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

According to the arrest report, Pedrosa lured the victim to City Hall before touching and kissing the child against their will.

The child was an acquaintance of Pedrosa, according to the incident report.

The victim told authorities Pedrosa solicited a picture from them and also sent a picture of his penis to them on Jan. 19.

The City of Miami Police Department is expected to release further details surrounding the investigation on Friday afternoon.

According to the Miami Herald, Pedrosa resigned from his position earlier this week, telling the mayor he was involved in a “personal misconduct” investigation.

