Miami Mayor extends state of emergency for another week

MIAMI (WSVN) - The mayor of the City of Miami has extended the city’s state of emergency declaration for another week.

Mayor Francis Suarez signed the declaration’s extension at 3 p.m., Tuesday.

A state of emergency is typically declared to help free up resources and funds to help with a crisis.

Suarez initially declared a state of emergency for the city on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and extended the declaration for the first time on March 17.

Tuesday’s declaration is the second time Suarez has extended the declaration.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.