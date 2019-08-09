Miami Marlins donate new food pantry for Miami K-8 center

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins traded their bats and gloves for paint brushes and work gloves to help feed children in need.

The team partnered up with Feeding South Florida to add a new food pantry at the Charles R. Drew K-8 Center in Miami, Friday.

“It’s important for us to have the biggest impact possible, and if we can just help out a little bit, it’s all worthwhile,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said.

Players not only set up and stocked the pantry, they also painted the walls in the team’s colors and handed out food to kids.

“This is a project that will put in perspective what the new face of the Marlins is all about,” Marlins infielder Martín Prado said.

The project is part of the Miami Marlins Foundation’s new initiative, Home Plate Meals, which is funded by Prado and his fellow teammates.

