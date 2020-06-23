Miami Gardens man wins $15 million lottery jackpot

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens man just hit the jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, Lazaro Acosta won $15 million from the Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off game.

Acosta took the lump sum payment of $10,440,000.

Officials said the Publix where Acosta purchased the ticket will also receive a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the ticket.

