Miami Gardens launches Black Lives Matter campaign ahead of George Floyd’s funeral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Gardens has launched a Black Lives Matter campaign.

In honor of George Floyd’s life, the city ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday as Floyd is laid to rest.

Also, all digital billboards along the Palmetto Expressway are broadcasting a picture of the Miami Gardens Chiefs football team.

The 11 and 12 year olds shown represent the young black lives that need to be protected from injustice in order to be allowed to live out their dreams.

