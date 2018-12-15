MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a house in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 3900 block of Northwest 182nd Street in LeJeune Gardens, just before noon, Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

