Miami Gardens church distributes masks, groceries to local community

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida church gave out masks and more to help care for its community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers handed out food at the Faith, Truth and Deliverance Church of God near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 169th Street in Miami Gardens, Wednesday morning.

Cars could be seen pulling up while groceries were put in and not only did families leave with fresh fruits and veggies, they also got free masks.

“We wanna make sure our community is safe, wanna make sure that they’re healthy, wanna make sure that they have a stable and sound mental health right now,” pastor Cleveland Roberts III.

“We’re out here today trying to save lives with these masks and making people aware in this community that they’re important,” Miami Gardens Council Member David Williams Jr. said.

The event was made possible by a partnership between the church, Joshua’s Heart Foundation and the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.

