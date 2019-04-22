Miami elementary school students participate in Earth Day ceremony

MIAMI (WSVN) - Elementary school students volunteered for a special Earth Day ceremony in Miami.

City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes marked the day with a special tree planting and lesson at Shenandoah Elementary School, at 1023 SW 21st Ave., Monday.

Students of the school helped the commissioner plant a tree outside of the school.

“We also have to tell them how beneficial trees are,” Reyes said. “Besides giving us shade, they provide clean air, and they are very much needed for the future of our planet. I’m always protecting our green space in the city of Miami. I don’t want any other green space to be developed. On the other hand, I think that we need more green space, and we have to protect the ones that we have, so our children can enjoy it in the future.”

To expand on Monday’s ceremony, 600 trees will be planted in the area and in surrounding neighborhoods.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.