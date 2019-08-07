Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills calls out owner for hosting event for Trump

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Kenny Stills took to social media on Wednesday to call out his boss for hosting an event for President Trump.

The wide receiver posted a tweet calling out Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross that read, “You can’t have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”

🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

Stills’ tweet follows Ross’ promotion of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, his non-profit organization.

The organization’s goal is to educate and empower the sports community, eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.

Ross will be hosting Trump from a luncheon at his Southampton, New York home on Friday. The fundraiser could cost attendees as much as $250,000 per ticket.

Stills has previously gained attention from the NFL after he joined other players taking a knee during the national anthem to bring attention to racial injustice in the U.S. criminal justice system.

The NFL Player’s Association released a statement in support of Stills, Wednesday.

“As a player leader, few players have done more for their community than Kenny. We support him, as we do all of our players, in using their platform for good,” the statement read.

President Trump responded to the kneeling protest by calling for all the players who participated to be fired.

The Miami Dolphins have not commented on Stills’ social media post.

Ross’ fitness companies, Equinox and SoulCycle, said they are not involved in the Friday event, and they do not support it.

