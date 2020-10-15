Zoo Miami elephant treated after injuring tusk

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elephant at Zoo Miami is receiving some much-needed care after he injured his tusk.

Doctors at the zoo said on Thursday that Ongard was exploring his habitat at the time of his injury.

The 10-year-old pachyderm “volunteered” to have his injury checked out and was very cooperative during the procedure, doctors said.

Ongard will undergo treatment as soon as his results are back.

Zoo Miami gave the elephant a home back in 2018 from a zoo in Melbourne, Australia. He is the first Asian elephant born in Australia and the first to ever leave the country.

