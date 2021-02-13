Woman shoots attempted robber at NW Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An attempted robbery at a Northwest Miami-Dade gas took an unexpected turn for the perpetrator when, police said, the woman he was targeting opened fire, sending him to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at the Valero on Northwest 79th Street and 13th Court, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the 23-year-old victim shot the man multiple times.

The victim’s mother, Mary Jane Mitchell Gordon, rushed to the scene to comfort her daughter.

“My daughter’s in the police car, said she will be all right. My daughter don’t bother nobody,” she said. “My daughter, the guy was trying to rob her. She has a witness, and the witness told my daughter that he is a big guy who was trying to rob her.”

Paramedics transported the man to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

