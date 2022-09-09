NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman visiting South Florida is heartbroken after, she said, two carjackers who targeted her took off in a car with her blind 14-year-old dog still inside.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, the victim, who identified herself as Valentina, described how her trip to visit a friend in North Miami quickly turned into a nightmare.

“She’s the love of my life, and she is like my daughter. I consider her my daughter as much as my dog,” she said.

Valentina, who is visiting from Canada, said armed thieves walked up to her and her friend as she was being dropped off in front of the house where she is staying, in the area of Northwest 135th Street and Seventh Avenue, at around midnight on Friday.

“I heard this incredible screaming, and it was my friend’s voice,” said Valentina. “She said that he shoved a gun against her.”

Valentina said two men stole the 2017 Nissan Versa Note, where she and her friend were sitting, along with her dog Tina.

Now, the victim said she is praying someone out there knows something and can help her reunite with her pet, who is blind and partially deaf.

“I’ve had her since she was younger than 3 months old. She’s now 14 years old,” she said.

Valentina said Tina has always been there for her, and she won’t give up until her pet is safe.

“I got her after my father passed away, right after. She has seen me through everything in life since,” she said. “I lost my mother and my brother, and she has been my rock as a dog.”

Valentina said Tina was wearing a red vest with the words “blind dog” at the time the car was stolen.

If you have any information on this carjacking or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.