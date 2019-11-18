Woman hospitalized after being hit by mail truck in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, officials said, she was hit by a mail truck in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 119th Avenue and 126th Terrace, at around 6:10 p.m., Monday.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital as a trauma alert. She is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

