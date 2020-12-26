Woman grazed by bullet after shots fired at Bayside Marketplace

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami on Christmas night, leaving a woman injured and sending large crowds running for safety.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the shopping complex, near Biscayne Boulevard and Second Street, Friday night.

Cellphone video recorded from a nearby apartment building captured people running away and a heavy police presence.

Investigators said the victim was grazed by a bullet. She refused transport to the hospital.

Officials said a vehicle at the scene was struck by apparent gunfire. No one inside was injured.

7News cameras on Saturday captured the scene still cordoned off with crime scene tape, as investigators examined a white BMW sedan.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.