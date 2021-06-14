NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of causing danger on duty for a North Miami Beach Police is behind bars.

Police said Cynthia Muisyo ran over an officer who was trying to stop her along Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Friday.

Investigators said the crash caused another officer to fire a shot.

Muisyo was booked after being released from the hospital.

She faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

