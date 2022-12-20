MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers were flying at a South Florida airport, as an airline employee was attacked and a passenger was arrested.

On Tuesday, police confirmed they had arrested 24-year-old Camilia McMillie after she assaulted an American Airlines employee.

The altercation was caught on video. The woman is seen picking up a computer monitor and throwing it at the employee.

She was clearly in a state of rage and anger.

Travelers watched in disbelief, along with the employee, who seemed stunned by what had just taken place.

7News reached out to American Airlines for a statement and spokesperson Derek Walls said, “Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines, and we are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.”

In the video, it sounds as if she is screaming in search of her children.

According to police, apparently her children had left to the restroom without notifying her. When she had realized she didn’t know where her children were she became aggressive with the ticketing agent and the arrest followed.

The employee is said to be OK and has some bruising on her right shoulder area.

Police also told 7News that there was around $10,000 worth of damage to American Airlines property.

