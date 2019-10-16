Woman arrested after allegedly hitting children at school bus stop in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing some serious charges after, police said, she beat up several children after a ball accidentally hit her at a school bus stop in Fort Lauderdale.

Forty-six-year-old Linda Josue declined to comment on the altercation when she bonded out of the Broward County Jail, Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, she appeared in bond court, where she was charged with two counts of abuse of a child without great bodily harm.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Josue was with her son at the bus stop located in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 19th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Investigators said, as the children were boarding, some of them were playing with a ball that accidentally hit Josue.

A boy said the woman then became angry.

“That’s when she got mad and started hitting us,” said Carolina Gomez Moore.

The children said Josue began aggressively punching and kicking them.

Ta’javien Williams said Josue did not stop after he hit the ground.

“She kicked me in my left eye as soon as I fell down,” he said.

Moments later, police said, Josue punched a boy in the back of the head.

“When she had punched me in the back of my head, she had hit me like right here,” said the boy as he pointed to his head.

Police said the attack left other children who were standing by with scratches and abrasions.

“She scratched me on my neck and pushed me into the bus,” said Gomez Moore. “I was scared, because I didn’t know if she was going to pull a weapon on me or something like that.”

The parents of the children who were targeted responded to the scene and contacted police.

Cierra Cunningham, the mother of the boy who was allegedly kicked by Josue, said she was furious when she learned of the attack.

​

“I was really in an angry mode, willing to do whatever to protect my child,” she said.

Officers responded and took Josue into custody without incident. Detectives said she admitted to kicking a boy in the face and punching another in the head.

As the investigation into the altercation continues, Cunningham said Josue will never get near her son again.

“I never knew of her to be a violent person, but of course, now that she did what she did, I would love for her to stay away from my child and other kids also, because that’s dangerous,” she said.

Before bonding out, Josue was held on $7,500 bond.

