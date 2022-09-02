CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired outside of a South Florida bar after an argument broke out over who was supposed to sing next at karaoke, said witnesses.

Patrons at the Sand Bar Sports Grill in Cutler Bay saw their fair share of gun violence around 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

Police taped off the area and collected several shell casings following the shooting. Cars also took damage as bullet holes and damaged glass was seen in the aftermath.

A woman, whose vehicle was hit by one of the gunshots, feared for her life. She said she crouched down for cover inside of a gas station across the street.

Officials said an argument started between four to five adults outside of the bar when one person pulled out a gun and shot two people.

Video footage of paramedics helping two victims was captured on a cellphone by people inside the restaurant.

Zachary Ramos witnessed the argument that led up to the incident.

“It was karaoke night, and two black males got into an argument about whose turn it was to go up next on the stage,” said Ramos. “It turned into a big fight, and when the males walked out to finish the fight outside they started shooting at each other. I was basically just in survival mode, just trying to survive and keep my dog from getting shot and keeping my friends from getting shot.”

A brawl would ensue, which led outside the bar and escalated into an exchanging of gun fire.

Ramos also mentioned an innocent woman was hit by the gunfire.

“As the shots were being fired, me and my friends ran for cover,” said Ramos. “Bullets were just flying right past us. We could hear the zip going right past us, and it was overall crazy, dangerous, scary night.”

Three people, two men and a woman, were transported to the hospital; their condition remains unknown.

Both gunman fled the scene and police are still searching for them.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

