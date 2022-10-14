MIAMI (WSVN) - October 14 is White Cane Day in Miami.

The day celebrates the achievements of the blind and visually impaired, as the white cane, their symbol of independence.

Elected officials and community leaders joined more than 150 visually-impaired Miami residents for a walk on the streets of Miami.

The president and CEO of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, Virginia Jacko, described how the day was commemorated.

“With our clients, with our parents, with law enforcement, we’re gonna walk here in Little Havana to celebrate safe crossing of intersections, despite being visually impaired,” she said.

Miami Lighthouse academy students, along with their parents and teachers, took part in the special day.

