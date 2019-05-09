Wawa opens 3 new locations in Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Wawa has arrived in Miami-Dade.
The Pennsylvania-based gas station and food store hosted its grand opening in three locations across the county, Thursday morning.
- 6971 S.W. 24th St.
- 11990 S.W. 137th St.
- 11101 S.W. 184th St.
Crowds quickly amassed at the locations as people tried to get in on cheap gas and their famous hoagies.
Regular gas was just $2.25 at the West Perrine Wawa.
The average gas price in the county is $2.78, according to AAA.
Miami Herald reports the first 200 customers at each store when it opened at 8 a.m. were part of a special giveaway.
The paper also reported the Coral Way location has pastellitos, empanadas and even a ventanita for all your espresso needs.
