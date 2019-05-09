Wawa opens 3 new locations in Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Wawa has arrived in Miami-Dade.

The Pennsylvania-based gas station and food store hosted its grand opening in three locations across the county, Thursday morning.

6971 S.W. 24th St.

11990 S.W. 137th St.

11101 S.W. 184th St.

Crowds quickly amassed at the locations as people tried to get in on cheap gas and their famous hoagies.

$2.25 gas at the new Wawa in Perrine. 11101 SW 184th St. It JUST opened for business. (Pic: @_shvniv_) pic.twitter.com/3c1BV7kkC5 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 9, 2019

Regular gas was just $2.25 at the West Perrine Wawa.

The average gas price in the county is $2.78, according to AAA.

Miami Herald reports the first 200 customers at each store when it opened at 8 a.m. were part of a special giveaway.

The paper also reported the Coral Way location has pastellitos, empanadas and even a ventanita for all your espresso needs.

