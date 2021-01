MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water warning is in effect for a South Florida beach.

The Florida Department of Health has closed down the 53rd Street beach in Miami Beach.

The water tested positive for bacteria that can be harmful to people.

They’re advising swimmers to stay away until further notice.

