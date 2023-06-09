MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured a brutal beating in Miami’s Brickell section, showing how one man’s good deed took a dangerous turn.

The security footage caught every smack, kick and punch in the May 17 incident at Brickell City Centre.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, spoke with 7News the day after the attack

“He started punching me in my face, over and over and over and over again,” he said.

The victim described the injuries he suffered.

“I have a bruise on my knee, I have a bruise on my back as well, I have a bruise right here,” he said as he pointed to his elbow.

The victim, an Uber Eats delivery man, also had a swollen eye.

The victim said he was waiting around a common area of the shopping complex when he spotted an unattended phone.

“And I turned it into security, to the lost and found,” the victim said.

The next day, he was back in the same spot waiting for a delivery call when surveillance video showed the owner of the phone approaching him.

“And then he held me up by my hand, and he started questioning me repeatedly, ‘Why did you steal my phone? Why did you steal my phone?’” the victim said. “He wouldn’t let me speak at all.”

After the suspect repeatedly hit and kicked the victim, the two men took a trip to the lost and found, where the suspect retrieved his phone and took off.

The victim later filed a report with City of Miami Police.

The next day, security spotted the suspect back at the shopping center and called police.

“So the victim found the phone the day prior, the victim was like, ‘I’m trying to tell you the phone is upstairs,'” said a shopping center employee.

Police arrested 27-year-old Amed Bamba, who had questions for the arresting officer.

“They didn’t talk to you about what happened,” said an officer. “They got you on video? OK, it’s the video, they got it on video.”

Bamba appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Betty Capote-Erben the next day.

“I see you were arrested for one count of misdemeanor battery,” Capote-Erben said.

“I have never been arrested, and I have visited many states,” said Bamba.

He told the judge he’s from France and has been in the U.S. for about three years and has never been in trouble with the law.

He is now accused of going off on a guy who took a beating for being honest.

“He started attacking me for no apparent reason,” said the victim. “Why? Why would you want to do that? Did I deserve that?”

Bamba remains in jail with his bond set at $1,500. He’s due back in court sometime in June.

