Video shows student attacking substitute teacher at Miami Central Senior High

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, school district officials said, a student attacked a substitute teacher at Miami Central Senior High School in Northwest Miami-Dade, and it was all caught on video.

Cellphone video of Monday’s incident was posted on Facebook, where it quickly garnered attention among users.

The footage shows the female student and the female teacher exchanging blows against a desk in a classroom at the school, located in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 18th Avenue.

Moments later, the teacher is seen appearing to place the student in a headlock.

Meanwhile, other students were seen laughing and recording the incident on their own cellphones.

The clip, which is about a minute and a half long, only captured part of the fight.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the student involved was not supposed to be in that classroom.

On a statement issued Monday night, M-DCPS spokesperson Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said Miami-Dade Schools Police is investigating.

The statement reads, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools does not tolerate incidents that jeopardize the safety and well-being of students and staff members. We are deeply troubled by the behavior exhibited on this video. As part of their investigation, Miami-Dade Schools Police will be reviewing various video sources and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances behind this unfortunate event. Disciplinary action is forthcoming.”

